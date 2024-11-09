He led the two 40min events from start to finish and never looked likely to be overtaken. The round also the first leg of the Mountain to the City in conjunction with next week’s Adelaide event.

In Race 1, Nathan Herne (Mustang) was second and followed through with fourth in Race 2. The dices between James Moffat and Todd Hazelwood aboard their Mustangs in both races were the Round 6 highlights.

They battled for third in the first and second in the later race with Moffat able to hold on, ahead in both. The three-two result for the GRM pilot earned him second overall, ahead of Herne and Hazelwood.

In Race 1, as Golding lead, Herne slotted into second at Turn 1 while front row starter Hazelwood would lose out to Moffat in the run up Mountain Straight.

The safety car appeared before the first lap was completed and after John Holinger crashed his Camaro at the Grate where he hit the concrete wall on both sides of the track. The car had significant damage while the driver was okay.

Golding had eked out a small margin on that first lap and after the race resumed, was able to pull out to a near 5.0s lead before easing up in the final laps. Herne had several car lengths on the battle for third between Moffat and Hazelwood which went for the entire race.

Just behind them came Jordan Boys (Mustang) from Tim Brook (Camaro), Thornburrow (Mustang) who passed Morris (Mustang) for seventh on Lap 7. Elliott Cleary (Mustang) was ninth from the Mustangs driven by Tom Davies, Brett Holdsworth and Josh Thomas.

Mark Bailey (Camaro) was next in front of Mark Crutcher (Mustang). Elliott Barbour was in 10th in the opening laps before the Camaro became stuck in gear and finished a lap down.

At the Race 2 start, Herne attempted to go around the outside of Golding into Hell Corner but was checked up and fell to fourth. With Golding in front, Moffat was close behind and Boys had third while Hazelwood was fifth.

The latter passed Herne on the second lap and two laps later, both passed Boys, at Turn 2 and Turn 3 respectively. Hazelwood then pressured Moffat for most of the race, slipping up slightly a couple of times but able to resume the battle.

Herne could only chase in their wake but was clear of Boys, Cleary, Davis, Holdsworth, Barbour, Thomas, Bailey, Brett Niall (Camaro), Jason Pryde (Camaro), Des Collier (Mustang) and Domain Ramsay (Camaro).

Morris was an early pit visitor with front end damage and a flat tyre. Thornburrow went out with a broken drive belt. Brook was a late retirement while Crutcher had to also pit and resumed a lap down.