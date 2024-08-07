The significance of the weekend was not so much on the racetrack, but more so in the purchase of a truck.

“In our transport business we have now purchased our 100th Daimler Actros truck. Mercedes build 25 in the world of these bigger cab, high roof, flat floor and big horsepower with all the gear, beautiful truck. We have number three of the 25,” said Griffith.

“That makes up the 100th vehicle I have got from Mercedes. It is here in the pits now; it replaces the old five-year-old one.

“It is now the new one to cart the race car transport around.”

The others in the Griffith Corporation are continually moving around the country in the transport business. From Cairns to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and even Perth at times.

About five years ago, the company started getting Mercedes and another one comes in at about one a month. Forty were ordered to start with and Griffith reckons the totally number is around about 110.

“The guys from the Daimler Trucks finance team are at Queensland Raceway over the weekend because it is the 100th truck, and we deal with them as well.

“We have had special shirts made which a quite funny. They have Griffo's 100 on them. It is a play on like I am 100 years old, but right underneath it (in much small lettering) has Daimler Truck.

“The Velocity Group who are the American company that owns most of the Mercedes dealerships around here, are involved and are part of sponsoring us as well.

“The owner himself raced overseas and because we are waving the flag for their business, it is all quite good.”

As for racing, Griffith says he just does it for fun. He has a few other Mercedes cars coming in that his race team are going to be looking after.

Even their little runabout Smart car is wrapped like his Monochrome GT4 Mercedes-AMG race car.

“Call my wife, I am living the dream,” he concluded.