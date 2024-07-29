Arise Racing GT enters as the seven-points leader with series winner Liam Talbot and recent Supercars race victor Chaz Mostert.

Competition is expected to come from Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia through Team MPC's Brad Schumacher and current Supercars Championship leader Will Brown after they took out Race 2 at The Bend's last round.

They are second in the standings ahead of Tim Miles and Brendon Leitch (Team MPC Audi R8) with the New Zealanders 16 points off the series lead.

This round will the addition of an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Volante Rosso Motorsport's new alignment to the British marque. Rising young star Alex Gardner and the internationally experienced Ben Porter will share the driving.

Following recent testing at QR, Elliott Schutte will hope to climb the standings, as he is fourth alongside Jaxon Evans in the second Arise Ferrari.

After their maiden victory at The Bend, Triple Eight's Peter Hackett and Declan Fraser are not to be discounted. Also, Mercedes-AMG mounted will be Tigani Motorsport with Paul Lucchitti and Jayden Ojeda, and Grove Racing return after a limited Round 1 outing with the father-son pairing of Stephen and Brenton Grove.

Rounding out a highly competitive Pro-Am field is Mark Rosser and Alex Peroni in the Team BRM-prepared Audi and the similar entry for Paul Stokell and Renee Gracie.

In the Am class, Harrolds Racing return through long-time friends Chris Batzios and Ross Poulakis in a Mercedes. RAM Motorsport's Mike Sheargold and Garth Walden (Mercedes) currently lead the way from brothers James and Theo Koundouris in their Tigani Motorsport Mercedes.

The other Am entries are Black Wolf Motorsport's Shane Woodman and Ben Schoots (Mercedes), plus Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia duo Ash Samadi and Marc Cini in their respective solo entries.

GT Trophy will have Scott Taylor and Paul Morris in the Porsche 997 GT3 R, up against the KMB Motorsport Aston Martin driven by Darren Currie and Valentino Astuti.

Two one hour races will make up the round, shown via the Seven Network on Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4. International viewers can watch live and free on the GT World YouTube page.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Round 3 Entry List, Queensland Raceway