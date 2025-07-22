The two Triple Eight drivers are sharing co-driver duties alongside Melbourne Performance Centre Audi driver Brad Schumacher.

The initial plan was for them to do three rounds each, however it has now been confirmed that Feeney will make a fourth straight appearance in the Audi at Sandown this weekend.

Brown will instead be a special guest at a charity event in the Hunter Valley, the Dyson Family Foundation Gala Dinner, which will also feature Supercars TV presenter Jess Yates as host.

Feeney and Schumacher, meanwhile, will be part of a 14-car field for the Sandown GT Festival.

Lee Holdsworth is another notable inclusion, making his first Aussie GT appearance of the season alongside Marc Cini in an MPC Audi.

There is a significant change at Volante Rosso, with Declan Fraser out and Jamie Day taking his place alongside Liam Talbot, while Jordan Love returns to the Arise GT Ferrari line-up with Steve Wyatt after brother Aaron Love subbed for him in Queensland last time out.

Arise pair Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte lead the outright standings heading to Sandown.

7Plus will carry live, free coverage of the event across the weekend.

Tickets can still be purchased via speedseries.com.au/tickets.

Sandown GT Festival entry list