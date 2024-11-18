At the post-season awards nights, SRO Motorsports Australia presented Fraser with replicas of three trophies.

Fraser won at The Bend Motorsport Park with Triple Eight Race Engineering and took two third place finishes across Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island.

The original trophies were lost in a fire on the eve of this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Taking to social media, Fraser revealed the kind gesture.

“Wow, I didn’t expect this,” he wrote.

“Massive thank you to SRO, GT World Challenge Australia and everyone who was involved in organising the remake of my GT trophies that were lost.

“These are made overseas so a massive effort went into getting these re-done and I was lucky enough to be surprised with them at our end of year awards night. Thank you.”