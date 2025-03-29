The factory-backed squad has now locked in two 296 GT3s for the new season with Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte’s return already confirmed.

As expected, the second entry will feature the highly experienced Love joined by fellow West Australian and Steven Wyatt, who has plenty of European GT experience himself, although has been on a sabbatical since 2016 .

Love and Wyatt effectively replace reigning GTWCA champions Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot in the Arise line-up, with Mostert electing to step away from GT racing while Talbot has moved to Volante Rosso.

“We are incredibly excited to have Steve Wyatt and Jordan Love as our second entry for the 2025 racing season,” said Arise GT boss Jordan Oon.

“Steve has raced with Ferrari internationally for the better part of a decade, and it has been a pleasure getting him back up to speed after a few years away from the sport.

“Having a complete West Australian entry in the Pro-Am class is something we are very proud of. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase WA talent at the highest level of GT racing in Australia.”

Love, meanwhile, said he’s looking forward to racing on home soil regularly again for the first time in five years.

“I am thrilled to join Arise Racing and Steve Wyatt for the 2025 GT World Challenge Australia season,”said Love.

“To be asked to join the reigning championship team and to be driving a Ferrari 296 is special and an opportunity you can’t say no to.

“Apart from the Bathurst 12 Hour, I haven’t raced in Australia since I left at the beginning of 2020, so it’s incredibly exciting to be back racing on home soil.

“I’ve known Steve for years, and he’s always been supportive and attentive to my career. Now, sharing a car with him and helping him make a comeback to motorsport after eight years on the sidelines is an opportunity I’m incredibly grateful for.

“I can’t wait to get started and experience the Ferrari’s capabilities.”

Wyatt added: “I’m pleased to be back on the grid this year with Arise Racing GT after some time away from the seat.

“It’s been great to drive again and get accustomed to the latest-spec Ferrari GT3, which is quite different from the 458 I was racing previously.

“The team has been fantastic to work with, and I look forward to building momentum as the season progresses.”

The GTWCA season kicks off at Phillip Island next weekend.