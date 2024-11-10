SRO Motorsports Australia has signed a three-year deal through to the end of 2027.

Monochrome bills itself as the country’s leading specialist in crypto-asset infrastructure, offering safe and regulated cryptocurrency investment options with a particular focus on fund management, asset servicing, and secure translation solutions.

GT4 Australia will be part of a blockbuster SRO program in 2025 headlined by Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, Ferrari Challenge Australasia, and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Featured Videos

“We are delighted to have Monochrome continue its role as the naming rights partner of Monochrome GT4 Australia for the next three years,” said Ben McMella, SRO Motorsports Australia CEO.

“Since its foundation, Monochrome has fast become a major player in the crypto-asset financial industry, aligning well with our goals to expand in motorsport.

“Having Monochrome commit to the category will give it plenty of stability in the foreseeable future, which is especially important as we enter an exciting new chapter in 2025.

“We are grateful to Jeff and his team for their unwavering support and look forward to working with Monochrome to grow GT4 into one of the nation’s powerhouse categories.”

Monochrome CEO Jeff Yew was at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International to announce the news.

“Monochrome is pleased to work alongside SRO Motorsport Australia and continue our firm’s support of the Monochrome GT4 Australia series,” said Yew.

“We have been impressed with the series’ growth since joining last year and are encouraged to see it now standing as a standalone series — one we believe will continue to grow in the years ahead.

“Monochrome’s presence in the sporting industry reflects our core values. Both motorsport and Bitcoin investment carry risks, but within a regulated environment, they allow participants to pursue their goals safely and confidently.”