The Mazda BT-50 driver staved off new Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes points leader Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) in the eight-lap race that had two safety car periods.

Crick’s elevation puts him ahead of the Team Motion Racing duo of Adam Marjoram and Aaron Borg in their Isuzu D-Max Utes. The three are covered by a measly seven points as they head to the final round at the VAILO Adelaide 500 in November.

Marjoram finished third in last race of the round, ahead of the dicing Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) and David Sieders (BT-50). Wanzek was penalised 15s and relegated to eighth.

Featured Videos

The first safety car came at the end of the first lap. Four were caught up in incident at Turn 11 that involved Scotty Taylor (Ranger), Amar Sharma (BT-50), Ben Walsh (Toyota Hilux) and Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado). It put out the latter two out and Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) who ventured down escape road.

The race went green after four laps and a lap after Luke Webber (BT-50) had contact from Dave Casey (Triton) and spun. That incident briefly stopped Taylor and Richard Mork (Ranger).

One lap later, Craig Woods (Hilux) was running ninth and ahead of Borg when he was turned around at Turn 4. Woods had a broken tailshaft as a result and was stuck while Borg continued with front end damage.

Whilst the timing screen showed full course yellows, they were allowed to race to the chequered flag, displayed one early. Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) crossed the line seventh after a scrap with Adrian Cotterill (Holden Colorado) for several laps.

Both were elevated ahead of Wanzek while Jason Norris (Hilux) and Mick Sherwell (Triton) rounded out the top 10 ahead of Holly Espray (D-MAX) and the damaged Borg.