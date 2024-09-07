Second in the points before Round 6, Heinrich has gone back-to-back in the first two races of Round 6 at Phillip Island.

Racing on the Australian Superbike Championship program at the island circuit, the reigning champion scored a dominant second win in a shortened eight-lap race.

In a Mustang-bodied Aussie Racer, he won by 4.0s over Mason Harvey (Camaro) and Reece Chapman (Mustang). Earlier in Race 1, he beat series points leader Kody Garland and Cody Brewczynski in their Mustangs.

In Race 1, Garland led for just over half the 10 laps before Heinrich passed him to score the win. Brewczynski started third and finished there but not before he overcame Harvey as the pair swapped positions on more than one occasion in the middle of the race.

From 10th at the end of Lap 1, Scott Dornan (Camaro) was able to make it through to fifth and 5.5s clear of a five-way tussle. That race-long scrap went to Scott Andriske (Camaro) over Kent Quinn (Mustang), Nathan Williams (Mustang), Reece Chapman (Mustang) and Jordan Freestone (Camaro).

The second race at the end of the day, was under safety car just after the start. David Makin’s Camaro was stuck on the grid. Further down the track, several tangled and included Brewczynski who dropped to second last.

After the race resumed green, Heinrich and Garland broke away from the rest with the former able to slowly build a buffer. On the last lap Garland ran into difficulties and conceded second and third places to Harvey and Chapman respectively.

Brewczynski charged back to take fifth place after his Lap 1 drama, and he edged out Freestone and Dornan while Quinn was eighth ahead of Jack Boyd (Aurion) as Cody McKay (Camaro) was just in front of Jacob Currie (Aurion) and Andrew Cornish (Camaro).

Round 6 concludes on Sunday with two further races.