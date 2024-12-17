It will also be the first time the former Formula Ford, British Formula 4 and GB3 Championship driver has competed on New Zealand’s race circuits.

Heuzenroeder will join MTEC for the campaign and will be overseen by team principal and fellow countryman Bruin Beasley. He will also have the support of mentor, ex-F1 and three-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner, David Brabham at a number of the rounds.

“I’m really looking forward to racing over the summer throughout New Zealand in the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship with the experienced MTEC team,” said Heuzenroeder.

“Coming off the back of my maiden GB3 season in the UK with a strong performance in a competitive field, I am excited to drive a new car, race on new tracks and put myself up against some of the best drivers in the world.

“With five race weekends back-to-back, it will be a great challenge and fantastic opportunity to prepare for my 2025 campaign in Europe.”

Now 19-years-old, Heuzenroeder started his motorsport career at 13 after a chance visit to Sydney’s Eastern Creek kart circuit ignited the passion.

He raced karts for three years before he transitioned to circuit racing and took on the NSW Formula Ford Championship. He placed third overall and then set off for the UK. That came about after he was noticed when he made the top six finalists in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific trials.

The 2023 season started in British Formula 4 with multiple top ten finishes and an impressive third place at Snetterton in Norfolk.

This year he moved to Britain’s top single seater series, the GB3 Championship in which he was a regular points scorer and top five finisher. At the Zandvoort Grand Prix he scored a third place finish and placed 12th overall in the championship where over 30 drivers competed.

“Having fellow Aussie Patrick as part of our 2025 CTFROC team is fantastic, his pace is well documented and with some high level people in his corner the expectations are high,” Beasley explained.

“We are really looking forward to working with him, it’s been exciting to see his progression over the last few years, and I’m sure he will be very competitive come January.”

The FROC begins at Taupo on January 10-12. Over successive weekends there will be rounds at Hampton Downs, Circuit Chris Amon, Teretonga Park and Highlands on February 7-9.