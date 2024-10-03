Oldano has extensive experience in corporate partnerships, business development, and events, which make her a valuable addition to the team.

“I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to manage the Super Series in 2025,” Oldano said.

“We have a strong lineup of categories and exciting announcements ahead.”

Oldano’s passion for motorsport started with her father, and she also ran a mechanical repair shop with her late rally driver husband. Her background includes leadership roles at TFH Hire Services. She has also worked with Erebus Motorsport and other sports teams.

“In a male-dominated sport, it’s great to see Carolyn’s passion for motorsport and people,” Whyte said. “She will help expand our partnerships and continue the series’ growth, including its TV deal with SBS and Fox Sports,” added Stephen Whyte, CEO of the BAC Group.

Oldano joins an experienced team, which includes ex-Supercars Team manager Jeff Grech as Operations Manager at Winton Motor Raceway, and AASA Chief Steward Michael Fitzgerald.

The next round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series is at Winton Motor Raceway this weekend. On the program will be six categories, namely the TA2 Muscle Car Series, Formula RX8, Legend Cars Australia, Super TT, Australian Excels and the Australian Super Kart Championship.