The regular categories will be a part of the 2 Days of Thunder and Ipswich Festival of Horsepower and promises an abundance of on-track action.

A dozen categories will compete across the three full days, headlined by the TA2 Muscle Car Series with over 20 cars entered.

The little pocket rocket Legend Cars Australia are a part of the program, as is the one make Mazda series, Formula RX8, a must for rotary fans. There will also be the Australian Excel Series, arguably the most numerically and competitive one-make category in the country.

Aside from the multiple national racing categories and a couple of state-based ones. There will be numerous V8s around the venue with Stock Cars Australia – for old NASCARs, AUSCARs, Australian Super TT, and Australian Trans Am.

The local Queensland Touring Car Championship, Replica Tourers, Queensland Production Cars and Production Sports Queensland round out a packed schedule.

“It's non-stop action. Our catch cry is pure racing, and what better way to distribute than with a packed undercard and great grids, it is going to be action packed,” said AASA CEO Stephen Whyte.

“TA2 itself as our lead category, has got a bumper field of 20 plus cars. This round we have some names that have returned, as well as the regular names there that are fighting, very prominent at the front.”

A popular addition to the schedule is Round 2 of Hi-Tec Drifting All Stars. Drifting is a feast for the senses where drivers get their car to slide at angles rarely seen at a racetrack, and it will take place under lights.

“Towards the end of last year ,George Gambino our great sponsor from Hi-Tec Oils, wanted to create the larger event style program,” Whyte explained.

“It gives the opportunity for the crowd to experience the event in its entirety. Queensland lends itself to it because you can run the event at night.

“The circuit racing ceases at 5pm and then drifting practice starts, with competition starting from 6.30pm.”

Besides the roar of vehicles on track, off track there will be trade stands, activities, and entertainment.

Admission to the family friendly event is free on Friday. General admission tickets cost $20 on Saturday and $30 for Sunday, while a weekend pass at $40. Kids under 16 are free all weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday four hours of live televison will be screened on SBS, Foxtel or Kayo, from 1:00pm both days.