Van Gisbergen ran into the side of the #21 Chevrolet as they negotiated Turn 2 of Sonoma Raceway when the contest restarted for a final time with 11 laps to go.

The Kaulig Racing driver scampered off with the lead while Hill, who had filtered to the front in the last stage break, dropped towards the back of the top 10.

The same two drivers made contact in the battle for victory at the first road course race of the season, when van Gisbergen sought payback at the Circuit of The Americas after being pushed wide by the Richard Childress Racing pilot at an Overtime restart.

Hill laid the blame on van Gisbergen then but ‘pleaded the Fifth' this time around, a reference to the United States constitutional right to remain silent.

“I didn't really see the replay the best – blacked out – but, you know, I'm just going to leave it to the keyboard warriors on this one; I'll let them figure out what happened,” he quipped on Fox Sports.

“I'm sure, no matter what comment I say, it'll be wrong.

“Yeah, I mean, we're sitting here watching it here…,” he added as he watched the replay.

“Um, yeah, I don't know… I plead the Fifth; I'm not going to say anything about it. We'll just go on to the next one.

“Good hard racing, the Bennett Chevrolet was as fast as Xfinity internet, we were holding off SVG there for a while.

“I had that caution, I knew it was going to be tough on the restart, and it didn't work out but we had a good points day, finished in the top five… Can't ask for more than that.”

Moments earlier, van Gisbergen gave his take on the restart, suggesting it was a racing incident.

“That last restart, I was just giving it all I had, and two guys going for the same real estate come together,” he said on Fox Sports.

“[The race] was pretty awesome, though – like, a lot of fun – I hope everyone enjoyed the show, and pretty awesome, back-to-back weeks for us,” he added, having also won a week earlier at Portland.