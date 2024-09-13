The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was a three-race winner at the last round and has started off Round 3 in perfect fashion, although he did get a bit ragged at times and even had air time at Turn 1.

Hillyer set the benchmark 1:23.7431 in the first session as did Brock Stinson who was second overall and was 0.01s slower. Ben Gomersall elevated the eighth best effort of P1 to second in P2 and third overall.

In both outings, the top 22 were covered by a second. James Lodge was third in P1 and fourth overall as Round 1 winner Bradi Owen went quicker in P2 which enabled him to edge ahead of Josh Anderson.

Seventh fastest was Clay Richards ahead of Jett Murray. Both did their best times in P1 while Max Geoghegan came from 16th to ninth with his P2 effort and pushed Ryan Tomsett to 10th.

Just out of the 10 was Jordan Freestone ahead of Lachlan Gibbons, the first of the Toyota guest drivers Chris Pither, Jack Westbury, Hayden Hume and the second Toyota steerer Steve Owen.

They were followed by Lincoln Taylor, debutant Lachlan Evennett, Zane Rinaldi, Cooper Barnes, Alice Buckley, Craig Thornton and Summer Rintoule.

Qualifying for the one-make category will take place at 8:13am on Saturday morning with Race 1 at 10:55am and another race at 1:35pm before the third event on Sunday.