In a statement, FIA World Endurance Championship organisers said confirmation of the brand’s entry was subject to approval from the selection committee.

The manufacturer has confirmed it will build a car to LMDh regulations, allowing Genesis to compete in the North American-based IMSA SportsCar Championship too.

Genesis is billed as a “premium brand” under the Hyundai moniker.

“Genesis is proud to announce its ambitious entry into the world of endurance racing through the LMDh programme,” a Hyundai statement read.

“Genesis is actively exploring programmes to strengthen its high-performance image, and after a thorough evaluation of various options, LMDh emerged as the most strategic choice for us at this time.

“We have carefully analysed LMDh and found it to be a natural fit for our motorsport ambitions and a valuable platform to drive the development of future mobility technologies for road cars.

“Endurance racing presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Genesis’ cutting-edge technology, design philosophy and performance-driven character in a highly competitive arena. This project is part of our broader vision for the future of mobility.”

Hyundai did not confirm when Genesis will debut its prototype or which chassis it will be based upon. Hyundai has been tipped to debut in 2026.

LMDh is home to many manufacturers, including Porsche, Lamborghini, Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, and Acura (IMSA only).

Hyundai’s motorsport program is currently limited to the FIA World Rally Championship and its customer racing TCR touring car racing.