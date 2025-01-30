Bourdais was part of the #8 Oreca crew – which also included Job Van Uitert, Sergio Alvarez, and John Farano – scratched from the race result for a technical infraction.

In a statement, IMSA said the car exceeded the maximum allowable wear to the regulated area of the skid block on the underside of the car.

Taking to social media, Bourdais revealed the car suffered a damper failure.

Featured Videos

“Racing can be cruel but governing bodies can be far worse,” Bourdais wrote.

“[Tower Motorsports] won the Rolex 24 LMP2 class. The rear third damper that controls rear ride height failed allowing the rear to come down too much subsequently over wearing the rear skid.

“In recent memory, IMSA always used common sense when enforcing rules that were breached by technical failure. Unfortunately, not today.

“I want to thank everyone in the team for their flawless execution and dedication. Making them look like cheaters makes me sick as they always operate by the book.

“I sure hope we get a chance to win more races in the future! Thank you all for your support.”

Tower Motorsports sought to appeal the penalty but was denied by IMSA.

Team manager Rick Capone said he was “deeply disappointed” in the decision.

“Our team strongly contests this ruling and maintains that we did not intentionally violate any technical regulations,” said Capone.

“The infraction cited by IMSA relates to excessive wear on the skid block, an issue that can naturally occur over the course of an intense endurance race due to variables outside of a team’s direct control.

“The No. 8 car has consistently passed technical inspection throughout the event and in previous competitions without issue. We firmly believe that this outcome does not reflect any wrongdoing or competitive advantage on our part.”

Capone said the team would look at all avenues to appeal the penalty.

“We filed a formal protest, which IMSA has denied,” he said.

“While we respect the regulatory process, we are extremely disheartened by this decision.

“We are incredibly proud of this team, and it does not discount the tremendous effort and dedication of our drivers, engineers, and crew, who performed flawlessly over 24 hours of competition.

“We also understand that this was a difficult decision for IMSA to make, and we appreciate their communication and insight throughout this process. While we may not agree with the outcome, we recognise the complexity of their role in enforcing regulations.

“We remain committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and will review all possible options in response to this penalty. We extend our gratitude to our fans, partners, and supporters, who continue to stand by us as we navigate this challenging situation.”