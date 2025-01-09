Patterson, a GT World Challenge Australia race winner and Asian Le Mans Series podium finisher, will join a star-studded line-up in the #2 entry.

That car will be led by last year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship champion Nick Boulle, Daytona 24 winner Ben Hanley, and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Oliver Jarvis.

The sister #22 will feature another Australian, two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner James Allen.

Featured Videos

He’ll join ex-Formula 1 driver Paul Di Resta as well as IMSA finishers Daniel Goldburg and Rasmum Lindh.

“Racing at the Daytona 24 Hours with United Autosports is a true dream,” said Patterson, 31.

“I’m stoked to be making my IMSA debut driving alongside Nick and Ben for the first time, and to be teaming up with Olly again.

“It’s going to be a high-quality field, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Allen, 28, has plenty of experience in the LMP2 ranks but has never raced for United Autosport to this point.

“I’m incredibly excited to be driving for United Autosports in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Allen.

“I always love racing in the US, especially at Daytona and United are a team who have consistently proved themselves at the front of the grid, I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

United Autosport was founded by Richard Dean and McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

The team has a link to Supercars by way of Walkinshaw Andretti United, with Brown’s stake in the Australian team coming by way of its sports car outfit.

“The Rolex 24 at Daytona is an incredible event and we are going there with one goal in mind – to win,” said Dean.

“We have two exceptionally strong driver line-ups in the #2 and #22 which, backed by the hard work of the United Autosports USA team, I have no doubt will deliver results to be very proud of.”

The Daytona 24 gets underway with a pre-event test on January 18-20 (AEDT) before the twice-around-the-clock race on January 24-27.