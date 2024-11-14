McElrea won the Endurance Cup with Mikkel Jensen and Steven Thomas, helping the latter to fourth overall in the second-tier LMP2 division.

All three drivers have been retained by TDS Racing.

McElrea contested five IMSA races this year, finishing second in the 12 Hours of Sebring before returning to win the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

It’s expected more sports car racing will be added to McElrea’s calendar.

While the 2023 Indy NXT runner-up has pivoted towards tin-top racing, McElrea still harbours an interest in the IndyCar Series.

McElrea will test with Ed Carpenter Racing at The Thermal Club in the coming days on November 20 (AEDT).

That test will also feature ex-Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant with Meyer Shank Racing.

McLaren will field Enzo Fittipaldi while Team Penske will test Felipe Nasr.

Indy NXT winner Louis Foster will test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of joining the team full-time in 2025.