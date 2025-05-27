Runner-up Marcus Ericsson and sixth place finisher Kyle Kirkwood were both relegated to 31st and 32nd after their cars were found to have breached technical rules and regulations.

IndyCar said modifications were made to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts.

The modifications gave a potential aerodynamic advantage.

In the immediate aftermath of the sanctions being delivered, Andretti Global issued a statement.

“We are in receipt of the Indianapolis 500 post-race penalty notice as provided by IndyCar,” it read.

“We are taking the necessary time to assess the information and we will be requesting a full review with IndyCar.”

Prema Racing also had the #90 car of Callum Ilott demoted from 12th to 33rd in the results for a separate breach.

It was found his car failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.

Prema said that it accepted the sanctions but would be reviewing the issue internally.

“Following the Indy 500, the #90 Prema car driven home in P12 by Callum Ilott was found in breach of the technical regulations due to a front wing endplate not meeting the minimum height,” a statement read.

“As a consequence, the team was disqualified from the race and received accessory sanctions.

“While the same wing was completely original, successfully passed tech multiple times throughout the month, and the issue didn’t lead to any performance gain, the car ended up being non compliant with the rules at the end of the race, so the team accepts full responsibility.

“The team is currently investigating the root of the problem, which can involve incidents and fitment or production issues. We look forward to implementing the needed procedures to ensure improved control and avoid these kinds of issues in the future.”

The IndyCar Series continues on the streets of Detroit on June 2 (AEST).