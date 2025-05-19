McLaughlin lost control of the #3 Pennzoil Chevy out of Turn 2 during Monday morning’s curtain raiser to qualifying.

The New Zealander’s car slapped the wall before getting airborne and flipping onto its side.

So violent was the crash that it tore one wheel from the chassis.

With just 45 minutes left in practice, the crash ruled McLaughlin out of the Fast 12 and ensured he will start the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from 12th.

Speaking after being released from the medical centre, the three-time Supercars champion said he was devastated to crash in an ultimately meaningless practice session.

“I’m fine,” he said.

“I’m just really, really, really, really sorry for everyone at Team Penske and my guys on the #3 car. Everyone that builds these fantastic cars.

“It [the car] was talking to me and then I sort of felt it and I should have backed out. You try and complete a run to see what it feels like It. Was it a risk? Probably wasn’t, but I’m incredibly sad.

“You just try and brace yourself and I was just hoping I didn’t go in the catch fence.

“Very grateful to IndyCar, the safety, my team, SAFER barriers, and everything like that because it kept me safe. Just… yeah.”

It was a horror day for Team Penske on the whole with both Josef Newgarden and Will Power pulled from qualifying by the squad to be inspected.

McLaughlin will likely need to use a back-up car for the race.

“I’ve just got to get on with it,” he said.

“They can build a car for me fantastic. I’ve got the best crew on pit lane.

“I’m really gutted for them more than anything. We had a great car and I just destroyed it. It’s hard to take. Especially now.

“You kind of wish it was for something but it was in practice. Ultimately, those are the decisions you make at that speed and I chose to keep the run going. It’s on me.”