It comes after the team dismissed Argentina's Agustin Canapino off the back of a string of lacklustre results.

JHR represents the sixth different IndyCar team Daly has raced for in the past 18 months.

Daly was slated for a full-time campaign with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2023 until he was dropped after seven races and replaced by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

In the wake of Simon Pagenaud's harrowing crash at Mid-Ohio, Daly was drafted into Meyer Shank Racing for that event and the Iowa double-header that followed.

He was then called on by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to replace Jack Harvey at Gateway.

Earlier this year, he raced for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the Indianapolis 500 and then with Dale Coyne Racing where he replaced the injured Harvey.

Now, he has joined JHR for the final five races – all but one of which are ovals.

Daly's turbulent IndyCar schedule has been complimented by NASCAR start and GT3 cameos.

“Well, it's definitely been an interesting year,” said Daly.

“From the months of last September until the beginning of May, I did more NBA All-Star Games than I did IndyCar races. I thought that was kind of a wild thing.

“Now I get to do six weeks in a row in racing in essentially three different series all the way to the end of September with our last Truck race.

“This is what I do, though. I try to work hard just providing myself opportunities. I want to be involved in a competitive situation.

“This happened to come up. Obviously I want to be as competitive as possible for Ricardo [Juncos], for this team.

“There's points to score that need to be scored. I want to be that guy. I think with this group for sure it's highly possible.

“It's been chaotic this year. There's been not a ton of races, but really good moments from the 500 to Xfinity race at Indy.

“There's been a lot of times where I've actually had a big smile on my face this year, which is nice.

“This kind of I think restores that same smile because it's a great chance to just go racing in a field that I love to be a part of, but also love to be competitive in.

“It will be a lot of work for sure. That's what racing is all about, putting in the work. I'm excited to do it.”

Daly has never tasted the ultimate glory of an IndyCar race win but is widely considered a safe pair of hands.

In his more than a decade of IndyCar racing, the Hoosier has just three full seasons to his name.

Daly accepts that he has become something of a ring-in racer. However, that still comes with high expectations for himself and his team.

“Oobviously I still have to do the job every weekend,” he explained.

“When I show up, I put everything that I've got into this. It's been something that, if you followed my career, it's been quite a tornado. It's been crazy, it's been up and down.

“I think when it's been up, I'm very, very proud of it. When it's been tough, there's always things that either I will take responsibility for or I will understand why.

“In the end, it feels really good to hear him say that. Again, I think I'm not at the young end of my IndyCar career. I know that. I have so much that I want to do. I have so much that we train every day for, for these chances to come about.

“Even if it was one race, I would go about it the same way. But this is an opportunity to go and find success together. This team is right on the verge of getting trophies and bringing home some champagne to the race shop. I would love to be the guy to do that.”

Like almost every other opportunity in IndyCar, Daly isn't hedging his bets on his five-race program turning into a full-time drive in 2025.

“I'm excited, but my life exists for the next six weeks, then who knows what happens,” said Daly.

“That is the way I've had to live, which is usually tougher for maximum performance.

“I'm going to do the best I can, put everything I've got into it and show them I really want to bust my butt to deliver some results for these guys.