Beginning in 2025, Fox Sports will take over from NBC Sports as the official broadcaster of IndyCar in the United States.

NBC Sports-contracted commentator Leigh Diffey stepped away from calling IndyCar races midway through 2024, shifting to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kevin Lee, a resident pit lane reporter, stepped up in Diffey’s absence, joining James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the booth.

Despite being part of NBC’s roster in 2024, it has been rumoured that Hinchcliffe and Bell will join Fox in 2025. However, a new lead commentator has been mooted to be in the mix.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Buxton is among the leading candidates on Fox Sports’ shortlist of talent.

Buxton has been a stalwart of the F1 paddock for more than a decade. He was a lead caller for the FIA Formula 2 Championship (previously GP2 Series) before joining F1 TV.

Allen Bestwick’s name was also linked to IndyCar in the SBJ report. Bestwick has ties to IndyCar as the trackside commentator at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was also a lead IndyCar commentator for ABC.

Fox Sports will have all 17 of IndyCar’s races on free-to-air television in the United States. Coverage of IndyCar in Australia will be live, ad-free, and exclusively on Stan Sport.