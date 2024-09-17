This year marked Rosenqvist’s sixth season in the IndyCar Series but only his first with Meyer Shank Racing.

Together, they scored pole position on the streets of Long Beach in the third race of the season.

Rosenqvist finished seven of the 18-race scheduled inside the top 10 on his way to 12th in the drivers’ points.

That marks the best result for any driver in the team’s history dating back to its inception in 2017.

“We’ve extended him for a couple more years,” Shank told US outlet RACER.

“He did everything we asked of him. We, as a team, made a 30 or 40 percent gain in our performance this year.

“Between the two cars, we were in the top six in qualifying, if you include (the non-points) Thermal race, 15 times. Last year it was zero.

“The only thing we’re missing is the big finishes, but we’re getting there. And I’m confident with Felix here and this new deal we’ve got going for us, it’s going to start happening.”

MSR has had a bit of instability in 2024 with Tom Blomqvist lasting just five races before being replaced by David Malukas.

Malukas will leave the team at the end of this year to join AJ Foyt Racing on a multi-year deal.

As yet, Meyer Shank Racing hasn’t confirmed who will replace Malukas.

The team signed a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing earlier this year, which could have some bearing on who lands in the #66 entry.

Ganassi is set to downsize from five cars to just three in 2025.

Linus Lundqvist and Marcus Armstrong are rumoured to be out of the team with Ganassi prioritising six-time champion Scott Dixon, three-time champion Alex Palou, and Kyffin Simpson.