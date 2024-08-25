In Ferrucci's first Fast Six appearance, the controversy king clocked a 58.2046 to pip Team Penske's Will Power to top spot.

It's the first time in a decade that AJ Foyt Racing will have a car start an IndyCar race from pole position.

The last time the team took pole position was at Belle Isle at the 2014 Detroit Grand Prix courtesy of Takuma Sato.

“We just felt it,” Ferrucci said.

“We just rolled off the truck amazing. It's been a year of hard work and progression, and we've shown some real speed at some times. It's just great to put it together, man. Oh, my God.”

The pole position is a massive boost for Ferrucci's hopes of securing a full-time drive for 2025.

As yet, AJ Foyt Racing has only confirmed David Malukas for next year.

“I think it's no secret how hard we've been working this year, how hard I've been working, Larry (team president Larry Foyt), our entire staff,” Ferrucci said.

“Hell, I've got some more bargaining power for next year. I love it.

“What Larry and I have been building here at this team, I'm so proud of him, so proud of what we've accomplished. I just can't wait for the future. This is just a glimpse of what we've got.”

Mr Consistent, Alex Palou, will start from third for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard.

Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) rounded out the Fast Six.

Scott McLaughlin had a day to forget. After qualifying 14th initially, he was delivered a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

Other penalties mean he will start 19th.

“I just didn't find the gap where I should have,” McLaughlin said.

“Pretty disappointed. You just can't afford to … even if the car is a second in front of you, it (turbulence) disturbs it enough to slow it down.”

Results: IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland Qualifying