The session was punctuated by a strange sequence when O'Ward raced up to a pack of three cars going slow under yellow flag condition.

“Everyone blocked me,” O'Ward said over the radio.

With a little over two minutes to go, the Mexican driver backed out of the lap and took another stab at a flying lap.

However, O'Ward couldn't clock a time quick enough to advance to the Fast 12 and settled for 14th.

IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou initially set the fourth fastest time in the session to progress to the next stage but was stripped of his two fastest time for impeding O'Ward.

Palou was left bemused by the call to take away his time.

The No. 10 has been penalized two fast laps by Race Control for qualifying interference.@AlexPalou will not advance to Round 2. 📺: #INDYCAR qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/DlWwahY63U — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 20, 2024

“I had three cars in front of me, I couldn't really go anywhere,” said Palou.

“I was out already for one lap unlike the cars that were in front of me. I do not agree [with the penalty] but it is what it is.

“Also, I think the #5 car was not even on his fast sectors, but anyway, that's it.”

James Hinchcliffe was equally confused and labelled the decision “brutal” to take away Palou's time.

“What? It's so tough guys. He had cars in front of him.”

O'Ward took to X (formerly Twitter) after qualifying to vent his frustrations, posting “Absolute f** joke” in reference to being baulked.

Palou will start a lowly 18th and not far behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon in 15th.

Turn 8 continues to be unforgiving.@HunterMcElrea brings out the red flag in Group 1 and will not advance. 📺: #INDYCAR qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/QBkXrcGQtP — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 20, 2024

The first leg of qualifying was red-flagged almost immediately when Dale Coyne Racing rookie Hunter McElrea buried his car in the turn eight tyre barrier.

That came just hours after setting the quickest time of any rookie in practice with the 16th fastest time overall.

“Bugger,” McElrea wrote on social media.

“Qualifying was over before it started. Sorry to the team at Dale Coyne Racing, but still super proud of the weekend we've done so far.

“Excited for tomorrow to see what we can do.”

WHAT A SAVE! How did @12WillPower hang on?! 📺: #INDYCAR qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/Elua01G9D4 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 20, 2024

Team Penske's Will Power made it through to the Fast 12 where he qualified ninth. He was lucky not to crash in the session after a massive slide.

Herta pipped teammate Kyle Kirkwood by 0.130s in the Fast Six, which was rounded out by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, Juncos Hollinger Racing's Romain Grosjean, and Rosenqvist's teammate David Malukas.

“This [car] has been a rocket ship all weekend,” said Herta.

“Really has the past few races. Luck hasn't turned our way for a win yet, and I'm hoping it's here tomorrow.”

Toronto marked Herta's third pole position of the year. The last time Herta converted pole position to victory came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road course in 2022.

Monday's race gets underway at 3am with coverage in Australia on Stan Sport.