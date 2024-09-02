The Team Penske driver was at the pointy end of the field all day and shot to the lead on Lap 218 with a pass on Andretti Global's Colton Herta.

The Kiwi survived a late race restart and an attack from Chip Ganassi Racing's hard charger Scott Dixon to nab his third win of the year.

“That was the most fun race I've had in IndyCar, it was a blast,” said McLaughlin.

“So happy for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy. We just stuck with it. It wasn't quite good at the start, the car, and then we just tuned her up and it was awesome.

“A lot better in traffic today, which helped a lot. Credit to Colton and all the racers out there, we had a blast racing each other.

“The #21 car (Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing), their pit crew, they helped me a lot in some exchanges helping me get into the pit box, so big thanks to Team Chevy and that teamwork we have. Burned the house down today, that was awesome, I'm pumped.”

THIS IS INDYCAR AT ITS VERY BEST! 📺 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/31gwgY9SLm — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 1, 2024

For the series front-runners Alex Palou and Will Power it was a day of what could have been for reasons good and bad.

Palou failed to make the start of the race after suffering a hybrid system issue that meant he was 27th for the lion's share of the first stint.

Power, at one point, was the race leader – and on projected points led the standings briefly.

However, he endured a torrid afternoon punctuated by a spin on one of the several race restarts that he said was his own fault.

WILL POWER SPINS ON THE RESTART! 📺 : #INDYCAR | USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/JEiT9GvS1c — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 1, 2024

Power went a lap down replacing his front wing and wound up 10th while Palou was 19th, meaning the Spaniard leads his Australian rival by 33 points going into the season finale.

“It was a faster than normal restart, or maybe it was because I was starting back there, I was in second gear. Oh man, just caught me by surprise,” said Power of the spin.

“I did not expect that. I was really happy to keep it off the wall and not hit anyone. We lost a lap changing that wing. That was close, huh?

“Long shot now,” he said of his title hopes.

“God gave us a chance there and I kind of let it go. That's the season man, you just can't have those mistakes.

“It's going to be a bit hectic on those restarts and we were back there. Maybe it would have been better to stay out. I don't know.”

PROBLEMS FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER! Alex Palou's car has stalled and he falls a lap down. #INDYCAR 📺 : USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/j87FVyolKZ — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 1, 2024

Despite holding a handy lead over Power, Palou cut a glum figure after finishing 19th.

“I'm a little bit disappointed today,” said the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

“We just couldn't really do anything. We tried everything to try and not lose many laps. It was out of my control, out of the team's control, or HRC's control.

“It's the sport. It is what it is. We tried everything. We're getting happier and happier, getting more points.

“It was not a great day but it could have been a lot worse, could have been a lot better. Onto Nashville.”

The IndyCar Series comes to a close on September 16 at Nashville Superspeedway.

