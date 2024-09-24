VeeKay enjoyed almost immediate success with the team in his debut season, finishing fifth in just his second race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2020.

Later that year, at the same circuit, the Dutchman scored his first podium finish with third.

In his season season, VeeKay brought the team a win at Indianapolis and second in Detroit.

Since finishing third at Barber in 2022, VeeKay hasn’t stood on the podium since and despite a run of top 10 finishes to close out 2024 rumours persisted that a split was imminent.

Now that’s been confirmed, leaving VeeKay to go searching for a seat.

“A big “thank you” to everyone that sent me kind messages over the past few days,” VeeKay wrote on social media.

“I also want to thank Ed Carpenter Racing for giving me the opportunity and support during the last five years.

“We had some excellent success together, but as happens in racing, we had some challenges too, but most importantly we always gave the maximum and had fun with a great team spirit.

“Now that my contract with ECR has come to an end, I am excited about the future and know that I have my best racing years ahead of me.”

VeeKay joins a growing list of high-profile drivers without rides confirmed for 2025.

Former McLaren driver Alexander Rossi has not yet confirmed where he will drive.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s downscaling to three cars from five looks like it will leave Linus Lundqvist searching for a seat.

The signing of David Malukas alongside Santino Ferrucci at AJ Foyt Racing has also pushed Sting Ray Robb out.

Whether Christian Rasmussen returns to Ed Carpenter Racing in 2025 is still to be confirmed, though the Danish driver did impress in the final few races of this year.