Andretti Global's Colton Herta wound up on top on combined times ahead of Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist while Marcus Armstrong was third for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Perennial front-runner Scott Dixon wound up fourth ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal in an all-Honda top five.

Santino Ferrucci was the best of the Chevrolet-powered entries in sixth for AJ Foyt Racing.

“Overall, the car was really nice,” said Herta.

“[It] feels like the same car that we brought last two years, which we've had podium results. So hopefully that bodes well for us.”

Herta's teammate Marcus Ericsson befell an engine failure and completed a meagre three laps as fluid poured from the bottom of the #28 entry.

IndyCar's most recent race winner Will Power spun on his own at the penultimate corner but restarted the #12 using the all-new hybrid power unit. The Team Penske pilot wound up 15th on combined times.

Turn eight proved to be a hotspot for drama all day. Juncos Hollinger Racing's Agustin Canapino was the first to fall victim, spinning midway through the turn.

The session's first red flag came when McLaren's Alexander Rossi crashed in turn eight and broke his thumb. A replacement for the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner is expected to be made.

Just minutes after the session restarted, Chip Ganassi Racing's Linus Lundqvist buried his car in the tyre wall after he understeered to bring out the red flag again.

On his debut, Hunter McElrea set a time good enough for 18th in the 27-car field. The Dale Coyne Racing driver pushed the limits late with a visit to the run-off in turn eight.

Results: IndyCar Series, Indy Toronto Practice 1