The Aussie put his significant High Limit experience from the US to good use on the first preliminary night in WA by storming to victory in the A-Main and banking $12,500.

To win the feature he had to overcome local hero Callum Williamson, who had been the form man all night to win his heat and then the Dash to secure pole.

The early leader in the feature, however, was American Cole Macedo, who got the jump from the outside of the front row to lead Williamson.

Macedo continued to lead as McFadden barged past Williamson into second, before lapped traffic proved difficult for the visitor and McFadden and Williamson were able to close right in on the leader.

Right before the halfway mark McFadden finally found a way into the lead, Williamson following suit shortly after to set up a two-way battle for the win.

That battle was spiced up with nine to go when Ryan Newton hit the wall and rolled at Turn 3 to bring out the red flag.

Bunching up the field gave Williamson a sniff of the lead and he wasted little time on the restart, he and McFadden bumping wheels as they bickered over the lead.

McFadden was up for the fight, though, seeing off the Williamson challenge to secure victory.

Williamson finished second ahead of High Limit co-owners Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson.

The latter had a spectacular run in the A-Main as he charged from a 12th place starting spot to fourth to earn the Hard Charger award for the race.

The final spot made up by Larson came at the very last corner of the race when Dayne Kingshott hit the wall while sitting right behind Sweet and Larson.

He was still able to limp across the line in fifth place ahead of Macedo, Andrew Priolo, Daniel Harding, Brock Zearfoss and Matt Egel.

High Limit International continues in Perth with a second preliminary night on Sunday, before the $100,000 to win final on Monday night.