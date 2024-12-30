NASCAR sensation Larson emerged as the man to beat on the second night of High Limit competition in the west, qualifying second fastest and then finishing second in his heat.

He then really laid down the gauntlet in the Dash, out-racing a class eight-car field to secure pole for the A-Main ahead of Night 1 winner McFadden.

The early signs in the A-Main were equally good for Larson as he was able to comfortably gap the chasing field.

Featured Videos

That was until lap 9 when he made a mistake after passing a lapped car and hit the wall on the outside of Turn 2, leaving the #1K entry with significant rear end damage.

The resulting caution gave his crew just enough time to patch the car up and get it back in the race, Larson resuming at the back of the cars that had been on the lead lap.

However his hopes of a maiden A-Main win on Aussie soil were dashed, the crash leaving McFadden out front and in control.

The experienced High Limit racer didn’t waste the opportunity either, cruising to a second feature victory in as many nights and cementing his spot as favourite for the $100,000 race on Monday night.

Second went to Cole Macedo while Matt Egel split two Americans with third, ahead of Brad Sweet.

Jock Goodyer enjoyed a much improved second night with fifth, after missing the A-Main altogether on Saturday.

Larson, meanwhile, was able to recover to ninth at the finish, while Night 1 podium finisher Callum Williamson, who had been fighting for a top five spot, hit the wall after a late restart and dropped to 12th.

The High Limit International concludes tonight (Monday) with the $100,000 to win feature.