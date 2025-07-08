The FIA’s latest karting innovation for 2025 is the Arrive and Drive World Cup, to be held in Malaysia, November 14-16 – and two Australian entrants will be nominated by Karting Australia.

One Australian entrant will be in the Junior category for drivers born between 2011 and 2013 and one in the Senior category for those born between 2007 and 2011.

All drivers will be in identical OTK-supplied machinery.

The top three in both categories head to the FIA Karting Excellence Shootout, where the Junior global winner of that will receive a scholarship to an FIA Championship and the Senior winner financial support to compete in Formula 4.

Akbar Ibrahim, the Chair of the FIA Karting Commission said:

“The Global Karting Plan is already delivering real change and development to the karting landscape. When looking at how we could make the sport more accessible around the world, the arrive and drive – single spec concept made complete sense to work alongside the existing structure of the FIA Championships.”

The major stipulation is that participants cannot have competed in an FIA Karting Championship or Cup through 2023-2025.

The Arrive and Drive World Cup follows in the wheeltracks of the successful FIA Academy Trophy, which is set to a similar platform.

Australian nominees have until Friday, July 11 to enter, with full details on Karting Australia’s website.