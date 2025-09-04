The only Green Plate that has been secured so far is that of the Cadet 9 category in which the Parolin 6868 Motorsport driver Milan Sami has put on an absolute clinic.

So far Sami has secured victory in all four rounds of the championship and is looking to become the first driver in the Australian Kart Championship era to sweep an entire series by winning all five rounds.

Whilst not yet secured, Cadet 12 see’s Olly Williamson with one hand on the trophy as he holds a 37-point lead over Cooper Clavell.

Jude Ammoun, Jay Kostecki, and Aston Mills are also mathematically in the championship hunt, but will have to see everything go there way to be in with a chance come Sunday afternoon.

Tag 125 features three drivers still in contention for championship glory, with back-to-back reigning champ Harrison Hoey, and Kiwi Kiahn Burt chasing down Jackson Souslin-Harlow.

Harlow will be very hard to stop as his 44-point lead places him in a position to wrap the championship up on Saturday.

X30 and KA2 tell similar stories. The Tom Williams Motorsport duo of Brodie Whitmore in X30 and Liam Carr in KA2 hold commanding leads of over 50 points each. Barring major setbacks, both are likely to claim their championships and lift the James Courtney and Jon Targett perpetual trophies.

The most unpredictable battle across the weekend is in KZ2, with seven drivers still in contention for the Jon Pizzaro Trophy.

Bailey Sagaidak is the biggest outsider, sitting 73 points off the lead after a mechanical failure at Ipswich. Troy Loeskow needs to claw back 43 points to claim a fourth Australian title, with the man from Bundaberg on a tear to even be within contention after missing the first round of the series.

Jac Preston sits fifth, 39 points off the lead after his victory at round two in South Australia and remains an outside shot at the title.

The current top four — Dylan Guest, Sam Dicker, Jay Coul, and Scott Chaston — are widely considered the frontrunners, with only five points separating Guest from Dicker and another ten back to Coul and Chaston, who are tied.

After Ipswich, Dicker arguably showed the best pace, making the title anyone’s to win.

In KA3 Junior, the title is also set to go down to the wire. Braxton Regan leads the championship, but 2022 KA4 Junior champion Paddy Buckley is hot on his heels. With just seven points separating them, the title is likely to be decided on Sunday afternoon.

Other drivers, including Zack Tucker, Luke Nolan, Riley Harrison, Hudson Hughes, Jordy Butler, and Lucas Costanzo, remain in mathematical contention, though they face a steep challenge.

Christian Estasy will have a fight on his hands to hold off a charging Zac Heard for the KA3 Senior title. Eight points separate the pair heading to Coffs Harbour, both carrying strong recent form. Jett Adamson, Will Thompson, Josh Elliston, and Toby Spinks remain in the mix, though their chances are more distant.

Spectating at Coffs Harbour this weekend is free, and fans can also watch live via 7 Plus, starting at 12:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday.