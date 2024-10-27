The three Australian Sprint Kart representatives are in with strong shots of fighting for medals at the FIA Motorsport Games, which will come to a conclusion tonight Australian time, beginning at 7:30pm AEDT.

ROK Superfinal Mini winner, Jay Kostecki has advanced his way from ninth starting position to second in each of his heats thus far, leading the second heat yesterday and finishing a nosecone behind the winner. He is in with the best shot of a potential medal on the super-wide Aspar circuit.

Pip Casabene has been fighting back in the Senior division after a wheel hub issue in qualifying, he moved up 11 spots in his second heat.

Featured Videos

Meantime, in the Junior division, Riley Harrison has finished his races thus far inside the top 10.

Kostecki will be first up as the live coverage of the Sprint Karting events, beginning at 7:30pm with the continuation of heats before heading to finals due to begin at approximately 11:30pm AEDT. Full schedule (local Spanish time) here. Times and links below subject to change.

LIVESTREAM – FIA MOTORSPORT GAMES SPRINT KARTING: