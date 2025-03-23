Featured Videos

Lawson qualified 20th and last for today’s race before Red Bull elected to make changes to his car under parc ferme.

As a result, he’ll take the start from pit exit when the race begins at 18:00 AEDT.

“The setup of the suspension has been changed while under Parc Ferme,” the stewards noted.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing changed the setup of the suspension of Car 30 under Parc Ferme, this not being in accordance with Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

“Car 30 is therefore required to start the Race from pit lane.”

Lawson is under intense pressure in what is just his second race weekend with Red Bull.

He endured an underwhelming Australian Grand Prix weekend with this weekend in Shanghai proving no better.

It prompted the young New Zealander to describe his performance as “not good enough” following his early elimination from Qualifying 1 on Saturday afternoon.

He’d also lined up last for the Sprint earlier in the day, though his charge forward to 14th after 19 laps of racing offered no consolation.

“If Max is able to drive it, then I should be about to get on top of it as well,” he acknowledged.

While Christian Horner insists Lawson needs time, the team simultaneously needs results and cannot afford too much patience.

However, in the early stages of his Red Bull career, a single result would do much to ease the pressure.

But from the pit lane in Shanghai this afternoon, it’s a monumental ask.