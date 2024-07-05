Chatter at last weekend's Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix had the seven-time World Drivers' Champion looking at buying Gresini Racing, with suggestions he had a representative in the Assen paddock.

Hamilton is known to be a motorcycle enthusiast, his exploits including a seat swap with Valentino Rossi back in 2019, and Gresini would add to a portfolio which includes a stake in the Denver Broncos NFL franchise.

Queried about the matter ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix, he did not rule out one day becoming a MotoGP team owner but nor did he offer anything to suggest such a move is imminent.

“Well, I've always loved MotoGP,” began Hamilton.

“I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet.

“But, anything's possible.

“I'm definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the Broncos was a first step in team ownership.

“So, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there'll be hopefully more.

“We'll see where.”

Gresini currently fields 2023-spec Ducatis for Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, the former of whom is third in the riders' championship.

He has already earned a contract to ride for the factory Ducati Team next year while younger brother Alex recently re-signed with Gresini.

The Nadia Padovani-led squad is yet to finalise its line-up for 2025 but is understood to be interested in Jack Miller, who has now been named quite explicitly as a possibility for future satellite Yamaha team Pramac Racing.

The German Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Sachsenring.