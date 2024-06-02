A number of Australian drivers will be aiming to be top of the third round of the Champions of the Future Series to be held this weekend in Slovakia. Melburnite, William Calleja set the pace in qualifying for the Junior category.

In the short and sharp two category only event, Lewis Francis will be head of the Australian charge after his podium last time out in OK Senior. Joining him in the category will be Dante Vinci and Xavier Avramides.

In Juniors, James Anagnostiadis will be looking to continue his red hot form of recent times, while he'll be joined by fellow Melbourne racer, WSK Mini Champion, William Calleja who continues his ascension in junior racing.

Superheats Livestream – 5:45pm AEST:

Finals Livestream – 8:40pm AEST: