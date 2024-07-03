The 6th round of the 2024 Logitech G Pro Invitational Series is set to take place at the renowned Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. As we approach the halfway mark of the 12-round season, the stakes are higher than ever for the drivers vying to assert their dominance in the championship standings. The series has witnessed a blend of results, with different drivers showcasing their prowess across varied tracks, making this round crucial for those looking to cement their status as frontrunners.

The Track

Road America is a permanent road course. It is located midway between the cities of Milwaukee and Green Bay, and classified as an FIA Grade Two circuit.

Road America is one of only a handful of road circuits in the world maintaining its original configuration being 4.048 miles (6.515 km) in length with 14 turns. The track features many elevation changes, along with a long front stretch where speeds approaching 200 mph (320 km/h) may be reached. One of the best known features of this course is a turn on the backside known as “the kink”.

Details

Location: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, United States

Length: 4.048 miles / 6.515 km

Opened: 1955

Turns: 14

Race Lap Record: 1:41.874 (Alex Zanardi, Reynard 98I, 1998, CART)