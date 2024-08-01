From Round 3 this weekend at Queensland Raceway, the two Mercedes-AMG GT4 race cars of father and son, Rob and Bailey Love will be run by Volante Rosso Motorsport

“It's super exciting to be back in GT4, because we used to run a Mercedes-AMG for Chris Batzios in Fanatec GT Australia alongside Sam Brabham in 2022,” said Josh Hunt, Volante Rosso Motorsport Director.

“With the way GT4 has evolved in Australia, we've always wanted to get back involved and be a part of the series because the SRO involvement has been great in both Fanatec GT Australia and GT4.

“To be able to do that and to continue the relationship we had with Sam is really exciting.

“The Loves – Rob and Bailey – are just two of the nicest people you could ever meet and have been a pleasure during the transition. We've done a test day with them already running all four drivers including Antonio Astuti, who runs with Rob.”

Together with Volante Rosso Motorsport's two Fanatec GT Australia entries, the two GT4 entries expands the operation. The announcement comes as the squad debuts its new Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT3 at this event with its new alliance with the British marque.

Volante Rosso Motorsport has experience in GT4. The squad prepared a Mercedes-AMG entry in the 2022 season when it was a class within Fanatec GT Australia.

The connection between the two teams was made by Bailey's co-driver Brabham, who raced as part of the team in both GT4 and GT3 machinery in 2022, as well as the opening rounds last year.

“Originally we were with a team called EMS Euro Motorsport, with its background being more in tuning and that sort of thing,” he explained.

“I think the capacity to put a race programme on was probably hindering the business, so the team decided to step away.

“I've got a good experience with Josh and Chris with Volante Rosso. They pitched it and asked a few questions previously, so I thought I've got a good experience, we all get on really well, it's a fantastic team, so it's all the right fit.”

“Also, Volante Rosso's experience with amateur drivers will also bring the best out of Rob and Bailey.”

Both Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 entries will contest the Pro-Am Cup after Bailey was downgraded prior to the round at Queensland Raceway.

The Monochrome GT4 Australia season continues with a three-hour endurance race on Sunday as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries program. The race will be broadcast live through Network Seven's free streaming service 7plus, internationally via GTWorld's YouTube Channel and the SpeedSeries website.