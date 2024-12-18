Called Formula Ford: Stars & Renegades Series, it is schedule to run over five rounds with classes for both Duratec and Kent engined cars.

The obvious attraction will be that all rounds will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo, free-to-air SBS and Sky NZ, plus there will be around 50k in prizes and awards.

The series will be contested across five states. It starts and finishes in Victoria at Winton Motor Raceway with round in between at Sydney Motorsport Park in NSW, South Australia’s Motorsport Park and Queensland Raceway.

Regulations will be with current rule set that is recognised by familiar competitors with entry fees of $1,000 per weekend.

The series will be unique in that there will be practice on the Friday. On Saturday there will be practice/qualifying followed by a heat and a feature with a repeat of the three sessions on Sunday. Qualifying, the heat and feature races on both days will each carry points.

Further information is available from Category Liaison Jeff Grech through the AASA and Winton Motor Raceway.

2023 Formula Ford: Stars & Renegades Series Rounds