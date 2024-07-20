On the support program of the Sydney SuperNight for the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia new series, James Lodge was on pole position after qualifying fastest earlier in the day.

However, it was his fellow front row starter Geoghegan who took the lead from the outset while Lodge languished in fourth behind Round 1 winner Bradi Owen and Walkinshaw Andretti United protégé Hillyer.

On the second lap, Hillyer passed Owen and a lap later, Lodge and Ryan Tomsett were also ahead of Owen who had a moment as he exited Turn 8.

As they neared half distance of the 10-lap race, Geoghegan and Hillyer had pulled out to 3.0s lead while Owen fought back to third, ahead of Lachlan Gibbons, Lodge and Tomsett. Then Lodge faltered with a sensor issue that sent him to the rear of the field.

Hillyer continued to track Geoghegan until he made his move on the final lap, and he won by 0.38s. Owen was third from Gibbons, Clay Richards and Brock Stinson in a tight group of four.

Behind them was Jack Westbury who started 14th and made his way to seventh before he finished eighth in front of Alice Buckley and Hayden Hume.

Outside the top 10 were Lincoln Taylor, Cooper Barnes, Jett Murray and Ben Gomersall who started 25th after a broken gearbox at the start of qualifying. He finished ahead of Charlie Nash, Josh Anderson, Jordan Freestone, Hugo Simpson and Toyota guest driver Lewis Bates.

Harry Bates, the other guest pilot, was 24th, behind Will Seal, Craig Thornton, Salvatore Imbrogno and Tyler Cheney.

In the earlier qualifying session, Lodge was quickest ahead of Geoghegan, Owen, Tomsett, Hillyer and Stinson who ended the session in a tyre barrier.