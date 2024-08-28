Matt Stone Racing has been one of the big winners from the introduction of Gen3, the underdog team scoring three wins since the start of last season.

That has included helping Nick Percat recapture his race winning form, while MSR has continued its tradition of blooding new talent with Cam Hill.

Fresh off the back of Percat's most recent win in Tasmania, Stone joined The Hard Card to chat about a wide range of topics – such as why the team took the punt on its new star following his tough two seasons at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Scrapped wildcards, data scraping and much more are also up for discussion.

