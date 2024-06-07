The development represents a dramatic break from the united front which the two teams presented in a joint statement earlier this week, and follows a statement issued by JHR driver Agustin Canapino as well as his reaction to online commentary on the matter.

Pourchaire had been penalised with a three-position drop for avoidable contact with Canapino during a crash-filled Detroit Grand Prix, drawing the ire of the latter's Argentine fans.

The Frenchman's team since announced on Thursday (local time), “Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team has terminated its commercial alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing, effective immediately.

“This decision follows actions that occurred earlier this week on social media in regards to an on-track incident at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“As reflected in the team's social media community code, Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver.”

It was only on the Monday (local time) immediately after the Detroit race that McLaren published the following joint statement on its website:

“The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions.

“Social media allows us to engage with our fans around the world, but it is important that we interact with each other in a respectful and safe environment.

“We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked.

“The NTT IndyCar Series delivers dynamic action on the racetrack and incredible access for fans, but we must remember that behind the wheel, the pit wall or the monitor, we are all human beings.

“It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”

JHR chose to only retweet the statement, but it was nevertheless a show of collaboration between the two teams, and gave credibility to Pourchaire's claims.

Said claims were revealed in his own retweet of the statement, which read, “I'm sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP.

“I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it's not normal to abuse people online.

“Please be kind to each other.”

JHR eventually released its own statement on Tuesday (local time), declaring, “abuse, hatred and harassment in any form is unacceptable.

“It is not tolerated within the Juncos Hollinger Racing community and is not representative of who we are as a team.

“We are working with those affected to identify the individuals responsible, and any violators of this policy will be blocked from the Juncos Hollinger Racing community.”

Canapino, though, then released a statement of his own which not only questioned the veracity Pourchaire's claims but dismissed the gravity of what abuse he might have received.

“We Argentines are passionate and euphoric, but that doesn't mean we should be accused of something we are not,” Canapino's statement read, in part.

“Therefore, I strongly reject being generalized and placed in a category we don't deserve.

“I have not seen a single death threat directed at those who claim to have received them … No one in their right mind would do such a thing.

“It's outrageous to be accused of this so lightly, and I won't allow it anymore.”

He also asserted, “I constantly receive abuse and hate, and I have learned to live with it as many people do, choosing to ignore it.

“There's nothing sadder and more miserable than hiding behind social media to insult others.”

Espero y deseo que sea la primera y ultima vez que tenga que hablar de esto. I hope and wish that this is the first and last time I have to talk about this. pic.twitter.com/5m6db2ctLS — Agustín Canapino 🇦🇷 (@AgustinCanapino) June 4, 2024

He also ‘liked' a post on X by ESPN Argentinean IndyCar commentator Martin Ponte which sarcastically referred to “Callum Pourchaire.”

Callum Illot, Canapino's team-mate at the team, also claimed to have received death threats from his supporters after holding up the Argentine while attempting to hold onto the lead lap during the Long Beach race in 2023.

Ilott brushed them off at the time, but nevertheless described the messages as “unacceptable on any level.”

The Briton, who has shared driving duties with Pourchaire in the #6 McLaren entry this year, was among those to respond to the Formula 2 champion's retweet earlier this week, writing, “Head up mate, only makes you stronger.”

Head up mate, only makes you stronger. — Callum Ilott (@callum_ilott) June 4, 2024

McLaren's relationship with JHR was largely commercial, with sponsorship deals it had signed overflowing onto the latter's cars, although it had also referred to potential “talent development opportunit[ies]” when the partnership was announced after the end of the 2023 season.

Pourchaire is set to drive the #6 Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2024 season after eventually being settled on as the replacement for David Malukas.