The McLaren was built by Bruce McLaren Motor Racing (now known as McLaren). It raced in various Can-Am championships around the world.

In Australia, John Harvey won back-to-back Australian Sports Car Championships in a M6B in 1971 and 1972.

The particular car that will be Adelaide was used to construct the prototype M6 GT by Bruce McLaren before being converted back to a Can-Am spec. It will be driven by George Vidovic at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 8-9.

Featured Videos

Can-Am was a popular and wild motorsport category, with the rulebook that allowed for technical freedoms which resulted in unique car designs and powerful engines.

The MB6 will be on track alongside the trio of Shadow Can-Am cars that will arrive from England, the MkI Mosport, the MkI Prototype and the MkIII. The Shadows will make their Australian debut in Adelaide after they starred at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.