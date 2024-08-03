The Giti Australian Formula Open frontrunning 18-year-old who is mechanic by trade, is in his second year of open-wheelers and currently second on the series.

So far, he has scored five wins and two pole positions this year and includes one at Round 5 of Giti AFO at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

USF Pro 2000 is the third official step on the USF Pro Championships ladder. It date back to 1991 with the Star Mazda Championship and has produced graduates to INDYCAR including Conor Daly, James Hinchcliffe, Kyle Kirkwood, Patricio O'Ward, Graham Rahal, Sting Ray Robb and Rinus VeeKay.

“TJ Speed is an Australian team running cars in the Road to Indy program and it's great that they like supporting Aussie drivers wanting to make it in America like I do,” said Bromley.

“To be driving on the Indianapolis road course is so cool, it might be a bit daunting to see the track for the first time, but I've spent a lot of time in the simulator and I'm definitely ready for it. I can't wait!

“Sadly, I'll miss Round 6 of Giti AFO at Sydney Motorsport Park, but this will be a big step up in my career. To try and match the big boys overseas will really see where I'm at with my driving. That opportunity alone is really exciting and I'm so looking forward to it.”

TJ Speed Motorsports is owned by Australian Tim Neff who is a leading engineer in the INDYCAR and Indy NXT paddock with drivers such as Jacques Villeneuve, Townsend Bell, Alex Lloyd, Jay Howard and Mark Blundell.

Bromley will spend two weeks with the Indianapolis team and that includes a two-day test on the IMS Road Course, plus time in the workshop.