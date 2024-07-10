ULTIMATE CUP

At Hockenheim Graaf Racing's John Corbett teamed with former twice Australian Drivers Champion Brit James Winslow in the NP02 class Coyote V8-powered Nova Proto in the third round of the Ultimate Cup Series.

They were penalised out the top three of qualifying and started seventh. On the first lap of the four-hour race, Corbett copped a hit at Turn 2, suffered a spin, rear damage and a puncture. From a lap down Corbett was able to get back on the lead lap and Winslow brought the car home third.

SPANISH F4

At Paul Ricard in France, MP Motorsport's Griffin Peebles had a best result of seventh in Race 2 after a 10th and before a ninth in Round 3 of the Spanish F4 Championship. Rodin Motorsport's Peter Bouzinelos only broke into the top 20 in Race 1 with a 19th. They sit 10th and 13th respectively as they prepare for the next round at Aragon.

EUROCUP-3

On the same program was Round 4 of Eurocup-3 after which Noah Lisle for Campos Racing sits 12th in the series. In the first of two races he was 21st and followed up with an 11th. The next round will be at Zandvoort on July 26-28.

FANATEC GT ASIA

Triple Eight JMR finished with a third and a sixth with Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Mikael at the Suzuka fourth round of the Fanatec GT Asia which put second and fourth in Pro-Am. In Am it was a different result for Amac Motorsport and their Porsche 911 GT3R.

In the first race, the strategy for Ben Porter and Andrew MacPherson was derailed when all teams were made to pit under a safety car. They finished fourth in class and 25th outright before an 18th and class win in the second. The next round is at the Okayama International Circuit on August 24-25.

USF 2000

At Mid-Ohio in the United State, DEForce Racing's Quinn Armstrong who sits 11th in the US 2000 standings was 18th in the wet first race. The Novocastrian was off the front row in the second but fell down the order on the opening lap and finished 12th before a ninth in the last.

USF PRO 2000

In USF PRO 2000, Turn 3 Motorsport's Lochie Hughes finished fourth and seventh in the two races. The top five finished line astern in the first before Race 2 featured the first full-course yellow period. After race resumed at pace, Hughes was involved in a skirmish with one that spun him into the path another, yet he still managed to net a points result.

Both USF 2000 and USF PRO 2000 will next be on track at Toronto on July 19-21.

FORMULA FORD 1600 SPRINT CUP

After he raced at Thruxton in England in Heroes of Formula Ford 1600 Sprint Cup Series with a pair of fourths, Will Liston scored success at Oulton Park. After he qualified fourth in the wet, he spun in Race 1 before a recovery to sixth. Then in Race 2 he was in the middle of a six-car train and finished third in the Eccleston Brothers Trophy event. His next event is at Brands Hatch in mid-August.

THAILAND SUPER PICKUP

Jaylin Robotham had a troubled second round in the Thailand Super Pickup series at Bangsaen. In a Ford Ranger he had brake issues in the first outing and placed sixth in class and ninth outright. The following race didn't go well either with a black flag for smoke. He ultimately finished 14th in class and 21st outright. The next round will be at the Chang International Circuit on August 23-25.