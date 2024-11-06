The Miedecke Motorsport team has led the way worldwide in the development of the Ford Mustang GT4 is among an array of debuts at the mountain.

George Miedecke and Rylan Gray are focused on the Silver Cup honours. However their season-long rivals Method Motorsport has enjoyed a superb maiden campaign in the McLaren Artura GT4s and hold a 25-point class lead with Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman.

Also in Silver Cup contenders are Tim Leahey and Cody Burcher in the Central West Prestige BMW M4 GT4 G82. It has been nearly a year since Leahey debuted the new-spec M4 in Australia, while Burcher returns from Munich where he completed a BMW evaluation test. Also in the class is Jake Camilleri in the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Method Motorsport can also take out the Pro-Am Cup, as Lachlan Mineeff and Shane Smollen require just a single point to seal it. The Porsche drivers will need monitor Ryder Quinn in Steve Jakic’s BMW. They are 52 points in arrears and will require the maximum amount and luck.

Zagame Autosports’ Jason Yu will have a new co-driver in his Pro-Am Cup McLaren. Jon Collins is the super-sub for Josh Buchan, who has set his sights on back-to-back TCR titles.

Lochie Dalton continues in the Buckby Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 alongside fellow Tasmanian Ben Newman after a solid debut in Sydney, with Dan Jilesen also returning alongside Zoe Woods in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS.

The biggest numbers are in Am Cup where Bathurst local Grant Denyer will codrive with Anthony Soole in his McLaren 570s GT4.

Although Randall Racing already sealed the Am Cup title with Jacob Lawrence, who is again joined by John Bowe, teammates Peter Lawrence and Jamie Augustine want to secure third in the standings.

Bailey and Rob Love will drive the sole Love Racing by Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG with a similar example entered for Mark Griffith.

Following success on his debut at the GT Festival and the repeat at Sydney Motorsport Park, Anthony Levitt will want to add Bathurst to the list in the second Method Motorsport McLaren. Scott Turner and Rob Rubis will fly the flag for Ginetta G55 GT4 honours.

Porsches round out the class with Game Over’s Tony Quinn, while Andrew Georgiadis and Ramu Farrell will share the second TekworkX Motorsport entry.

Monochrome GT4 Australia concludes its inaugural standalone season as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at the Bathurst International on November 8-10 and will be streamed live through 7plus and internationally via GTWorld.

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 6 Entry List for Mt Panorama