The Aprilia rider suffered an injury in pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit to his right hand.

However, it’s another injury to his left hand that has sidelined him ahead of the first race, the Thailand Grand Prox.

The Spaniard is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday after a training incident on a supermoto bike.

Martin will miss at least the first race at Buriram International Circuit on March 2.

Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for Martin alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

The latest injury is another major setback for Martin who already has limited track time on his RS-GP25 after the Malaysia testing crash.

Ducati remain the favourites for the riders’ and manufacturers’ championship.