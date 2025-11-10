Bezzecchi dominated from lights to flag, leading all 25 laps of the race at Algarve International Circuit.

The win, coupled with Francesco Bagnaia’s fifth DNF in the last six races, puts Bezzecchi in the box seat to take third in the riders’ championship.

With one round remaining, 35 points split Bezzecchi and Bagnaia. A maximum of 37 points is on offer at the Valencia season finale.

The win makes the 2025 season the most successful in Aprilia’s history, with three wins for the Italian manufacturer.

“I am extremely happy,” said Bezzecchi.

“It was a brilliant race. I started well and managed to get out front straight away. I really felt good – better than in the sprint race.

“We worked late into the night to try and find that something more, and this morning in the warm-up session, I realised immediately that I’d be able to be more competitive and stay in the pack with the other favourites.

“I am truly happy that I was able to win. It was a great race and a great day. A huge thank you to all of Aprilia.”

Bezzecchi took the holeshot at Portimao ahead of Acosta, while Marquez made up two places to be third by the first turn.

VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli was an early victim of the Lap 1 melee, falling at Turn 5 after contact with Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini in an awkward clash.

Contact damaged the front fairing of Bastianini’s KTM RC16, which forced him to pit for repairs. He

Marquez wasted little time getting by Acosta, passing the young Spaniard at Turn 1 on Lap 2 and set about trying to hunt down Bezzecchi.

The top three soon skipped away from the field, leaving Ducati’s Bagnaia in their wake to the tune of two and a half seconds by Lap 6.

On Lap 11, Bagnaia dumped his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 on approach to Turn 10. It marked the fourth straight DNF.

The race was an otherwise relatively uneventful affair. Bezzecchi walked away with the lead, winning by two and a half seconds over Marquez while Acosta was three seconds back.

Bagnaia’s downfall was to Fermin Aldeguer’s benefit, finishing fourth on the other Gresini bike.

Brad Binder finished fifth for KTM ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), and Pol Espargaro (Tech3).

Australia’s Jack Miller had top 10 pace but faded in the battle over 10th to end up 12th behind Honda’s Luca Marini.

“Sunday went a little better than yesterday,” said Miller.

“I had a decent start and tried to challenge the guys ahead of me, but there were some areas where I was really struggling — especially on the exit of Turns 14 and 15, and also through Turn 6.

“When the tyre started to drop, it just got harder and harder; the bike was pumping like hell, and I was just trying to do the best I could. So, not happy with the day, but we‘ll try to do better in Valencia.”

MotoGP closes out the season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community on November 14-16.

