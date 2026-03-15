MotoGP was to visit the Lusail Circuit on April 10-12, but will instead visit Qatar on November 6-8.

As a result, Portugal has moved to November 20-22 while the Valencia season finale will move to November 27-29.

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East has impacted MotoGP, Formula 1, and the FIA World Endurance Championship – all of which have had to make calendar adjustments.

F1 announced its planned events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not take place in April as planned.

MotoGP said the decision was made in consultation with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the local authorities in Qatar “with the primary objective of ensuring the safety, wellbeing, and highest‑quality delivery of the event for all participants and attendees.”

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“This decision was taken with great care and in full coordination with our partners in Qatar and across the paddock,” said MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard.

“We also recognise the importance of providing clarity for our fans as early as possible and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to rollover their tickets to the next event.

“I would also like to thank our partners in Portimao and Valencia for their collaboration and flexibility in helping us deliver a smooth transition to the revised calendar.

“We are confident that the updated schedule will allow us to preserve the quality of the championship while offering fans an exceptional season of racing.”

FIM president Jorge Viegas added: “The FIM fully supports the decision to reschedule the Qatar Grand Prix.

“Considering the current geopolitical situation, safeguarding our riders, teams, officials, and fans must always come first.

“We are confident that the updated calendar ensures that the event in Qatar can be delivered in the safest and most professional conditions.”

2026 FIM MotoGP World Championship (revised)