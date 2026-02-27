MotoGP Sports and Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna Sports) elected not to renew its contract with the Victorian Government after it rejected a move from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

In came the South Australian Government, which has promised to bring motorcycle grand prix racing to Adelaide on a modified parklands circuit.

It’s been a divisive call, with MotoGP die-hards sad to see Phillip Island go and sceptical about a future in Adelaide.

Speaking with Speedcafe, five-time motorcycle grand prix champion Mick Doohan said he only sees positives.

“At the end of the day, for me it’s about what’s best for the sport,” Doohan said.

“Phillip Island’s been a fantastic venue for many, many years to host the MotoGP down there.

“Unfortunately, the new owners (Liberty Media) and Dorna – so MotoGP themselves – they wish to have an in-town circuit these days.

“Phillip Island didn’t fit in that box. Everything else was fantastic about Phillip Island.

“On one hand, we’re losing Phillip Island, but on the other hand, we’re gaining what could potentially elevate to MotoGP new heights, especially here in Australia, which we haven’t seen for some time.

“I’m quite comfortable with Adelaide hosting the event. They deliver events very well, so we’ve got no problem there.

“I look forward to going there and seeing what they’re able to deliver, but I think we need to focus on the positives rather than the negatives of leaving Phillip Island.”

Phillip Island is a favourite among the riders, who are just as sad as the fans to see it go.

However, the circuit has its drawbacks relating to infrastructure that have seen its desirability dip in the eyes of MotoGP promoters.

Accommodation in the area is lacking, the pit facilities are said to be in desperate need of an upgrade, and wild weather as well as wildlife intrusions have become the norm.

Its proximity to Melbourne is also prohibitive, with a long two-hour trek by car or bike to the island from the CBD.

Adelaide will not face the same problems, and its accessibility will be a big benefit, according to Doohan.

“You can fly in [to Adelaide] for the day and fly out, or fly in for the weekend and fly out,” said Doohan.

“Phillip Island did have its limitations with that.”

Among the key objections to the Adelaide race are concerns around safety.

Although the South Australian Government has touted a return to the circuit that hosted the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, a myriad of modifications will be made for MotoGP.

The proposed layout features an extension into the southernmost part of Victoria Park as well as a modified staircase section.

Doohan does not believe MotoGP nor the FIM would even entertain the Adelaide concept if it thought the circuit would be unsafe.

“Safety’s been a concern for some people, but I don’t see that being a reality,” said Doohan.

“Yes, it’ll be in town, and essentially called a street circuit, but it’ll be a modern-day layout with modern-day safety incorporated into it.

“I think we need to pivot away from the safety aspect. It’s not going to be a concern.

“Motor racing is inherently dangerous, so let’s not forget about that. We can get injured without hitting a wall or whatever else.

“I’m a very, very old racer, but even the current-day racers, they just race where they’re told to race.

“Nobody’s gonna be jumping up and down and saying ‘I’m not gonna race there’.

“The sport won’t deliver a circuit that will put any rider in danger or the sport in any sort of position that would harm the sport overall.”

Doohan said that while it’s unfortunate that Phillip Island has lost out, the worse alternative was having no grand prix at all had Adelaide not stepped up.

With the potential for more attendees than any Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix prior, Doohan believes that the sport could enjoy a boon on both sides of the ditch.

That extends to the next generation of riders too, who he hopes will be inspired having it on their doorstep.

“The winner here is Australia because we’ve retained the MotoGP versus losing it because we couldn’t accommodate it anywhere,” said Doohan.

“I’ve got confidence that the owners of the sport and the South Australian Government will deliver a great product.

“At the end of the day, motorcycling in Australia and New Zealand will be better off for it. It’s a lot more accessible than has been.

“I’ve got some great memories of Phillip Island and it delivers some great racing and delivers some great footage television-wise.

“It will be missed, but the sport’s moving on and who are we to hold it back?

“I’m more about the big picture and what they can and can’t deliver, and I know that they’ve been able to deliver in the past, so I think it’ll be a good thing for the sport overall.

“The big winner here is Australia, and Australian motorcycling that we’ve been able to retain it.

“The other alternative is we don’t have a MotoGP.”